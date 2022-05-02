ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread Co. has named Marlene M. Gordon as senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary.

Ms. Gordon has more than 20 years of industry experience, most recently as senior vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary at Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. While at Fresh Del Monte Ms. Gordon was instrumental in the redesign and deployment of the company’s new vision, values, five-year strategic objectives, global operational priorities and go-to-market plan.

Earlier, she held leadership roles at Bacardi, Burger King Corp., Republic Industries and Blockbuster.

She received a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Chicago and a juris doctorate at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. She also is a Harvard Business School Certified Organizational Leader.