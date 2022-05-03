READING, PA. —Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks’ chief operating officer and a member of the sixth generation managing the family-owned and operated business, was elected to join the executive committee of SNAC International as the 2nd vice chair and the board of directors for Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC).

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue serving on the board of SNAC International to further the industry and work with other snack food producers, while joining the board of MRC will enable me to work closely with leading manufacturers throughout the region,” Mr. Spannuth said. “Over my 22-year history operating a family-owned business, I’ve experienced many challenges and changes in the business environment. I believe those experiences will be a great resource to other business leaders.”

Mr. Spannuth has served as a member of the board for SNAC International since 2019. His election to the Executive Committee as the 2nd vice chair means he will serve as the board’s chairman beginning in 2024. The organization is an international trade association for the snack industry and represents more than 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers and manufacturers. SNAC International focuses on building relationships within the industry and providing its members with educational, advocacy and networking opportunities.

MRC recently announced that four industry executives joined its board of directors, including Mr. Spannuth. The organization is a nonprofit focused on economic development and job creation in eastern Pennsylvania’s Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill counties. The organization helps small and mid-sized manufacturers by providing custom solutions for market expansion, process improvement, supply chain management, technology acceleration and workforce development.