ROSEMONT, ILL. – Batory Foods has acquired Sweetener Solutions, a company based in Savannah, Ga., that specializes in custom sweetener formulation, precision blending and specialty portion packaging. Rosemont-based Batory Foods nationally distributes food and ingredients, including natural, alternative sweeteners and sweetener blends.

Sweetener Solutions began operations in 2002 and supplies customers in categories such as baked foods, beverages and dairy. Through a proprietary process known as AccuBlend the company formulates blends and pre-blends comprised of both conventional and natural high-intensity sweeteners with a multitude of other dry ingredients. Sweetener Solutions also converts ingredients from wet to dry and offers a variety of portion-controlled packaging options.

Batory Foods plans to expand on Sweetener Solutions’ proprietary VeriSource, a process that verifies ingredients are accurate with respect to quality and concentration to meet the regulatory requirements for certain products. By acquiring the Sweetener Solutions facility in Savannah, Batory Foods will have access to one of the largest ports in the United States, which should benefit the supply chain.

“With specialized, technical expertise in non-nutritive high-intensity sweeteners, Sweetener Solutions has proven itself to be a true leader in its field,” said Vince Pinneri, president at Batory Foods. “We are pleased to complete this acquisition, which will further expand our capabilities and ingredients portfolio to provide sugar reduction and replacement solutions to the market. We look forward to welcoming many of Sweetener Solutions’ expert associates to our team, combining our collective strengths and creating new opportunities together.”

Mike Lasky will remain chief executive officer of Sweetener Solutions after the transaction closes. Many other members of Sweetener Solutions have accepted positions with Batory Foods.

“Becoming part of an organization like Batory Foods marks an exciting milestone for Sweetener Solutions,” Mr. Lasky said. “This acquisition will allow us to leverage Batory’s vast network of longtime customers and business relationships to accelerate growth and advance our position in the marketplace while continuing in our shared mission to deliver the highest quality ingredients and service to our customers.”