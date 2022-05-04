EDISON, NJ — AAK, a manufacturer of specialty vegetable fats and oils, named Sneha Karthikeyan to its US Customer Innovation team as senior confectionery scientist. She will oversee all co-development activities at AAK’s Customer Innovation Center in Edison, NJ.

“We are excited to welcome Sneha Karthikeyan to the AAK team,” said Dr. Jeffrey Fine, senior director, customer innovation for AAK US and Canada. “Sneha brings a wealth of chocolate confectionery experience with her to AAK, from leading confectionery giants such as Mars US and Cadbury, India. She will be a valuable asset to our confectionery technical program and a great partner for our confectionery business.”

As senior confectionery scientist, Ms. Karthikeyan will utilize AAK’s wide range of fat and oil solutions to help AAK confectionery customers accelerate innovation, increase speed to market and enhance productivity.

Ms. Karthikeyan has previously held positions in product development and process development at Mars US and completed an internship at Cadbury, India. She recently earned a master’s degree in engineering management from Iowa State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in food engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology, India.