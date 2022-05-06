HUDSON, WIS. — Don Trouba has been hired as go-to-market director at Ciranda, Inc., a supplier of certified organic, non-GMO verified and fair trade ingredients. Mr. Trouba’s role is newly created and connected to the company’s long-term strategic goals. He will be responsible for Ciranda’s marketing, product innovation and sustainability teams.

“Don is a collaborative leader with strong relationships throughout the industry, and I’m excited to have him join our leadership team,” said JP Tournoy, chief executive officer of Ciranda. “His addition is one of several strategic changes we’ve made as we continue to invest in our organization and capabilities, further driving value for both our customers and suppliers.”

Mr. Trouba most recently worked at Ardent Mills as go-to-market director for specialty products. Before that, he worked as director of marketing at Ardent Mills. Earlier, he held positions as director of marketing and integrated marketing manager at Conagra Foods, account supervisor at Anderson Partners Advertising and account executive at Foote, Cone & Belding.

“It’s energizing to join a mission-driven, employee-owned company that’s committed to the future of food and perfectly aligned to evolving consumer trends,” Mr. Trouba said. “Recently, Ciranda’s ingredients and R&D team have helped drive several product launches in vegan and plant-based foods, better-for-you snacks, and personal health products. Continuing those efforts are a key focus for us in addition to supporting certifications that matter more and more, such as fair-trade, organic and RSPO.”

Mr. Trouba received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and advertising at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in business administration in marketing at Bellevue University, Nebraska.