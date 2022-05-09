KANSAS CITY — Healthful and sustainable innovation continue to highlight new pasta and grain-based snack launches.

Arcadia is expanding its consumer packaged goods category with the debut of GoodWheat pasta, a product made out of the company’s proprietary GoodWheat that contains four times the fiber of traditional pasta and 9 grams of protein per serving. The newest Banza pasta product is a castatelli made from chickpeas, utilizing both a new pasta shape and trending gluten-free flour. Sustainability is the focus of Patagonia Provisions’ Kernza pasta, which supports regenerative agriculture, and Yissum’s newly developed “shape-shifting” pasta, which cuts down on transportation emissions.

In the bar category, health remained the emphasis. Clif Bar & Co. launched Clif Thins, a 100 calorie snack sized bar, while Atlas Bar and Mighty Spoon each debuted bars tailored to specific dietary needs.

Atkins Nutritionals introduced two new chip flavors that contain protein instead of carbs and Seapoint added a vegan corn snack to its Mighty Lil’ line, while Club Crackers added a sweet and salty flavor to its baked crisp options.