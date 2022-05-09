KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA — Kerry on May 9 opened what the company claims to be the largest and most advanced taste manufacturing facility on the African continent. The new R650 million ($40 million) facility is located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, and will produce sustainable nutrition solutions that will be consumed across the African continent, according to Kerry.

Kerry said the new 107,000-square-foot facility is one of its most environmentally efficient manufacturing sites with numerous sustainability features, including low energy usage equipment, solar power generation to reduce consumption from the local grid, waste heat capture and efficient water capture, reuse and reduction.

“The opening of the facility in Hammarsdale is a significant step forward in helping to realize our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition,” said Edmond Scanlon, chief executive officer of Kerry Group. “For 50 years, Kerry has focused on meeting local consumer needs grounded in great taste — one of the most important criteria in any food or beverage. Our suite of world leading technologies combined with our expertise and now this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility ensures that we can continue to work with our customers to produce great tasting, nutritious products that are respectful of our planet.”

In addition to the opening of the new facility in KwaZulu-Natal, Kerry said it is expanding its Development and Application Center in Nairobi, Kenya. The facility in Nairobi supports the company’s customers in East Africa and enhances the development of sustainable food processing for the continent.

“Kerry has had a presence in South Africa since 2011, and our success has been based on our ability to deliver truly authentic African taste by identifying traditional food and flavors and reimagining it into today’s modern context,” said Paul Hewitt, vice president of Sub Saharan Africa for Kerry Group. “More than understanding consumer taste, we are committed to predicting global and regional trends and innovating with our customers to lead the industry toward the next generation of sustainable African food and nutrition. South Africa is in a unique position to service East, Central as well as West Africa and we look forward to working with food and beverage companies to create products that will be enjoyed across the continent.”

The opening of the new taste facility comes a little less than a year after Kerry

a similar facility in Irapuato, Mexico, to serve the Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and the Andean region.