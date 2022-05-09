NORWALK, CONN. — Campbell Soup Co. and McCormick & Co. are partnering on another new Goldfish flavor: Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish crackers.

The new limited-edition variety includes Old Bay’s blend of 18 herbs and spices, including black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper, giving the crackers what Campbell Soup describes as a “big, bold flavor combination that complements the classic, premium quality taste of Goldfish.”

“What I find most exciting about this partnership is that once again Goldfish is showing up for our flavor enthusiasts in a big, bold way,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbell Snacks. “Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish harnesses the fandom of two iconic brands and brings consumers a new way to experience their favorite zesty flavor on their beloved fish-shaped cracker, just in time for summer.”

Jill Pratt, CMO of McCormick & Co., added, “Old Bay seasoning is delicious on everything from seafood to french fries and everything else. We know our passionate fans often sprinkle Old Bay on their favorite recipes and snacks, including Goldfish crackers. With each handful, Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish provides our most loyal fans with another fun, bold way to experience our popular spice blend.”

The partnership between Campbell and McCormick is the second in the Goldfish lineup. In April 2021 the two companies partnered to launch Frank’s RedHot crackers.