CHARLOTTE, NC — Krispy Kreme, Inc. has introduced a donut collection featuring a new flavor for the company: honey.
The Oh, Honey! collection features three donuts, including:
- Honey Pull Apart Donut — glazed, light and airy honey donut clusters drizzled with salted honey icing.
- Honey Bee Donut — an original glazed donut dipped in yellow icing, decorated with black buttercream then finished with two mini cookie “wings.”
- Honey Cake Donut — a glazed sour cream donut drizzled with honey icing and finished with an oat crisp topping.