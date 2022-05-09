CHARLOTTE, NC — Krispy Kreme, Inc. has introduced a donut collection featuring a new flavor for the company: honey.

The Oh, Honey! collection features three donuts, including:

Honey Pull Apart Donut — glazed, light and airy honey donut clusters drizzled with salted honey icing.

Honey Bee Donut — an original glazed donut dipped in yellow icing, decorated with black buttercream then finished with two mini cookie “wings.”

Honey Cake Donut — a glazed sour cream donut drizzled with honey icing and finished with an oat crisp topping.

Along with the donuts, each Honey Lover’s Dozen will include a bee-friendly wildflower seed paper that may be planted. In addition, Krispy Kreme has committed to plant flower gardens at select shops to create more bee-friendly environments.