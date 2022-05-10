LOS ANGELES — Protein-focused cookie and bar company Lenny & Larry’s is debuting The Complete Kickstart breakfast bars in four flavors this spring, targeted at on-the-go consumers. Apple cinnamon and blueberry lemon flavors are available now for purchase on the company’s website or at Kroger stores beginning in June. Banana chocolate chip and cranberry white chocolate-flavored chip bars will be added to the product line later in the summer when the bars are rolled out at retailers nationwide.

The Complete Kickstart bars are non-GMO Project verified, vegan, kosher and contain plant-based probiotics, according to the company. Each bar provides 8 grams of plant-based protein and 14 grams of whole grains per serving.

“We’re thrilled to present a new breakfast option for consumers based on the market’s demand for plant-based protein and immunity support,” said Jolie Weber, chief executive officer. “Lenny & Larry’s continues to be an innovative brand that creates new products based on unmet consumer needs. Receiving feedback from our consumers is crucial to our business and part of our brand’s commitment to research and development, setting us apart from others in the category.”

The bars are available at the suggested retail price of $5.49 for a box of four.