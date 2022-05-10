CERRITOS, CALIF. — Capitol Food Co. has acquired the assets and goodwill of Allied Sales & Distribution, Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Vernon, Calif., Allied Sales & Distribution is a specialty bakery ingredient distributor and importer focused on industrial manufacturing supply, service and support. The company also provides third-party storage and logistics services.

Capitol Food said the acquisition will help strengthen the position the company has created in the food/functional food ingredients space. Capitol Food sells conventional and organic ingredients to the food and baking industry. The company’s focus primarily is on bakery products within the wholesale trade — non-durable goods sector. Capitol Food also operates a fleet of tractor trailers and has several warehouses.

“In order to continue to offer good service to customers and a broader product portfolio, the merging of the two companies will deliver a stronger product offering in the ever-growing market sectors, bakery and wholesome, nutritious food ingredients,” said Gregg Nevens, president of Allied Sales & Distribution. “The combined companies will continue to focus on the growing trends like whole grain, good-for-you and of course plant-based, healthy innovative ingredients.”