OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Representatives from AMF Bakery Systems, Rademaker Systems, HaF Equipment and JLS Automation took home scholarships as part of the inaugural BEMA Ascend scholarship. The winners were selected during the association’s April membership value and engagement committee meeting.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, the individuals must be a first-time attendee to the BEMA convention, must represent a member company employer in good standing with BEMA, must demonstrate leadership qualities, and must exhibit a desire to gain industry knowledge and education.

The inaugural winners were:

Sheryl Bryan, director of supply chain operations, AMF Bakery Systems

Amy Estrada, project engineering manager, Rademaker Systems

Mitch Lund, chemical engineer, HaF Equipment

Corey Wagner, test engineering supervisor, JSL Automation

As award winners, Ms. Bryan, Ms. Estrada, Mr. Lund and Mr. Wagner will have the option of receiving a paid registration to BEMA Convention 2022 in San Diego in late June or full access to the virtual Workforce Edition for themselves and their companies. The virtual Workforce Edition includes experiencing the keynote speaker and daily business sessions.

Additionally, each of the winners will receive special recognition and an award during the general membership meeting at the convention.

“These scholarship winners are aspiring leaders in our midst,” said Kerwin Brown, chief executive officer of BEMA. “Convention 2022 will offer these individuals a broader look into the industry while simultaneously allowing each of them the opportunity to share their unique subject matter expertise with our industry’s colleagues and customers.”

Kelly Allen, senior manager of memberships and meetings at BEMA, added, “It’s our greatest hope that each of this year’s scholarship winners will get to experience the BEMA magic and camaraderie that comes from getting to know industry peers in a social, family-friendly environment. BEMA is proud to offer a space where baker and equipment supplier professionals can come together to learn and network.”