BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. brand Rice Krispies Treats is adding a cinnamon sugar flavor to its Homestyle product line, which currently includes original and chocolate flavored treats. The Homestyle bars are 50% larger than the original 22 gram cereal bar and are packaged in writeable wrappers that allow consumers to leave handwritten notes.

The all-new flavor is made with extra marshmallows as well as a dusting of cinnamon sugar, according to the company.

“Whether you’re a busy parent packing lunchboxes or a grown-up kid craving a taste of childhood, fans can enjoy this deliciously sticky, simple snack any time of day and be transported to a homey kitchen in just one bite,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of brand marketing for Kellogg’s Portable Wholesome Snacks division.

The bars are available at grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.99 for a box of 6 or $5.24 for a box of 12.