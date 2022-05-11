Hello. I'm Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking and Snack magazine. If you haven't seen it already, our May issue is available online now. This issue inadvertently became our workforce issue, which isn't surprising considering it's one of the biggest challenges you're facing today. In this issue, you can read all about how investing in automation and ingredient handling can ease those labor challenges.

But I think my biggest takeaways come from Lucas Cuni-Mertz’s story on workplace improvements. In this feature, you'll read all about some of the innovative ways baking companies are improving the production room floor and making it a more inviting place to work. Read all about these strategies and so much more in our May issue available online now.