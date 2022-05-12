WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.5¢ per lb in April, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased 2.4¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 161.2¢, up 0.5¢ per lb from March and up 10.2¢ from April 2021.

At 214.5¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 2.4¢ per lb from March but down 6.4¢ per lb from April 2021.

The national average price of family flour in April was 45.5¢, up 0.7¢ from March and up 1.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in April was 121.7¢ per lb, up 3.5¢ from March but down 3.4¢ from April 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 417.4¢ per lb, up 2.7¢ from March and up 23.5¢ from April 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in April was 90¢, up 2.9¢ from March and up 11.5¢ from April 2021.