The 2022 International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), the largest industry event in the Western Hemisphere, will bring the baking industry back together with returning favorites and some new features.

The event will convene all segments of the grain-based foods industry supply chain September 17-21 at the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center.

“The Las Vegas Convention Center renovations will provide a wow factor from the moment attendees arrive,” said Dennis Gunnell, IBIE 2022 chairman. “Returning features include the very popular Retail Bakers of America (RBA) Bakers Center, the Artisan Marketplace, BEST in Baking industry awards, the Creative Cake Decorating Competition, Great American Pie Festival, Innovation Showcase, the Pizza Information Center, and of course, the largest baking industry event education program in the world, IBIEducate.”

Mr. Gunnell said that two new pavilions, Cannabis Central, an education destination focused on the business of cannabis baked goods for bakers seeking to capitalize on the growing cannabis market, and the Sanitation Pavilion, focused on sanitation solutions, along with the 2022 World Bread Awards USA, will be exciting additions to the IBIE lineup.

IBIEducate will offer more than one hundred sessions tailored to all segments of the grain-based foods industry. The program is designed to ensure every role within a bakery, regardless of experience level, can get the training they need to elevate their career and provide tangible value to their bakeries. The offerings serve a broad range of job functions with relevant content for management, human resources, marketing, research and development, engineers, retail bakers, cake decorating, and more.

As much as possible, each session is designed to include engagement, discussion, and real-time takeaways. IBIEducate has also upgraded the way education sessions are showcased so attendees can quickly filter through targeted audience groups, learning formats, and topic tracks to highlight the most relevant content for attendees and their objectives. Session content will offer expert insights on pressing challenges, including talent management, food safety, sustainability, clean label, and automation.

The event will feature industry leaders including Buddy Valastro of Carlo’s Bakery, Marjorie Hellmer of Cypress Research Associates Inc., international master cake designer and instructor Kathleen Lange, and Molly Robbins of Molly’s Creature Creator, LTD and Extreme Cake Makers.

The American Baking Association (ABA) will also present sessions on popular topics, trends and pressing challenges to the industry. Saturday, Sept. 17 will provide attendees a full day of IBIEducate sessions before the exhibit hall opens on Sunday.

More than one thousand leading manufacturers and suppliers from across the globe are expected to exhibit on the show floor, offering opportunities to shop, compare and make new connections.

“Another big perk will be networking,” said Jorge Zarate, IBIE 2022 vice chairman. “Since we’ve been apart from each other for a long period of time, the networking is going to bring rich, new ideas. It’s a great opportunity for us to share how we’re tackling challenges, not just in America but also in Europe and Asia.”

Owned by the ABA and the BEMA and supported by the RBA, all proceeds from this non-profit event are invested back into the grain-based food industry.

For more information, including how to register and book a hotel, visit BakingExpo.com.