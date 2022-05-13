MARSHALL, MINN. — ADM will significantly expand starch production at its Marshall, Minn., corn processing facility to meet fast-growing demand from food, beverage and industrial customers and to support the continuing growth of its BioSolutions platform, the company announced May 12.

ADM, a global leader in nutrition and sustainable solutions, said the project is expected to be complete in the second half of 2023. The company did not disclose the cost of the expansion project.

“We’re continuing to evolve our Carbohydrate Solutions business to align with growing and changing demand, driven by the global trends of food security and sustainability,” said Chris Cuddy, president of ADM’s Carbohydrate Solutions business.

Three years ago, the company announced it would phase out high-fructose corn syrup at the Marshall facility in favor of increasing starch production to support growing demand for products such as sustainable packaging.

“In the short time since then, demand has continued to expand, both for food and beverage customers as well as for the broad array of plant-based products that make up our fast-growing BioSolutions platform,” Mr. Cuddy said. “This significant capacity expansion will help ensure that we can continue to meet our customers’ needs across this broad portfolio.”

ADM’s BioSolutions platform delivers more sustainable products and solutions across a wide variety of applications, from construction to packaging to personal care. BioSolutions delivered $100 million in new annualized revenue in 2021, and has continued swift expansion, with $55 million in new sales growth in 2022.