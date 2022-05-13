Charles Ross & Son Co.’s Batch High Shear Mixers equipped with Solids/Liquid Injection Manifold (SLIM) technology deliver powders in an efficient manner for quick wet-out and complete dispersion into low-viscosity liquids. A SLIM mixer assembly with Progressive Spiral Porting creates a vacuum that draws powders directly into the high-shear zone and rapidly disperses individual solid particles into the liquid vehicle. This method of powder addition reduces the formation of lumps, prevents floating powders, eliminates dusting and accelerates mixing time. The SLIM can also be used to introduce minor liquid components and create fine emulsions.



“The SLIM is well-proven for hard-to-mix powders, including thickening agents like CMC, xanthan, guar, gum arabic, carrageenan, alginates, pectin and starches,” said Christine Banaszek, sales manager, Charles Ross & Son Co. “In conventional mixing systems, such challenging powders are added very slowly into an agitated batch — prolonged mixing is often necessary to ensure complete dissolution or dispersion. The SLIM offers a much simpler method: rapid addition of powders without subsequent agglomeration.”



To raise and lower the High Shear Mixer in and out of the mix vessel, the company offers a floor-mounted design equipped with an air/oil hydraulic lift. Safety limit switches prevent operation of the mixer while in a raised position or without a mix vessel in place.



