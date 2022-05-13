KITCHENER, ONT. — Breton Crackers, subsidiary of Canadian company Dare Foods, Ltd., is launching a US rebrand of its nutritional claims and packaging.

The crackers are now Non-GMO Project verified, kosher and made using plant-based certified ingredients. In addition to the new health claims, the crackers are still cholesterol free and made using wheat milled in North America.

Upgraded packaging displays the new nutritional claims while maintaining the product line’s classic design.

Rebranded boxes in the original, multi-grain, sesame, cabaret and grains first flavors can be found in retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $2.99 to $3.99 per box.