QUEBEC — St. Johns Packaging Ltd. acquired Plásticos Uribe. Based in Tlaquepaque, a suburb of Guadalajara (Jalisco, Mexico), Plásticos Uribe is a vertically integrated manufacturer of flexible packaging products that are sold to CPGs throughout Mexico.

“With the Greenfield plant we recently started up in León (Guanajuato, Mexico) and this acquisition of Plásticos Uribe, we’re investing not only to develop the local Mexican market, but also to strengthen our position in the US,” explained Marc Leclair, president and chief executive officer, St. Johns Packaging. “By establishing a significant manufacturing presence in Mexico, our overall supply chain will be more robust and we’ll be a more reliable supplier for our long-standing North American market customers.”