BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Miller Milling Co. announced on May 13 plans to expand and upgrade its Los Angeles flour mill operations.

The project, set to be completed and operational in early 2023, will include the expansion of its mill operations by 2,500 cwts of flour per day, increasing total capacity by 18% to 16,500 cwts.

The Los Angeles site services a variety of customers with hard and soft wheat flour.

“The expansion to our Los Angeles mill will help better serve the growing needs of both existing and new customers in the region,” said Taku Mitani, chief executive officer of Miller Milling. “Increasing production capacity close to customers, distributors and consumers has always been the mission of Miller Milling and we’re proud to extend our reach even further in southern California with these planned updates. Consistently updating our facilities with up-to-date technology ensures we are able to remain a leader in flour operations.”

The expansion will include new equipment as well as the installation of an additional temper bin. The mill also will be converted to the newest automation technology to collect and analyze data throughout the milling process, providing additional insight into production capacity. Recently, Miller Milling also installed a new bulk flour loadout facility to further enhance the company’s commitment to food safety.

Founded in Minneapolis in 1985, Miller Milling got its start providing durum semolina to large customers through regional destination mills. In 2012, Miller Milling became a part of the Nisshin Seifun Group of Japan.

Miller Milling operates five facilities in the United States and ranks fifth in the nation in daily flour production capacity at 86,600 cwts, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s

. Its largest mill is in Winchester, Va., which is the country’s 10th largest mill with a daily production capacity of 26,500 cwts.

2022 Grain & Milling Annual