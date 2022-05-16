BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is introducing a limited-edition Pringles Scorchin’ lineup in partnership with First We Feast’s Emmy Awards-nominated YouTube series “Hot Ones.” The collection of crisps features the fiery flavors of popular wing sauces.

Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones The Classic Hot Sauce has a “timeless hot sauce flavor with an extra peppery kick,” according to the company. Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo has a balance of sweet applewood smoked red jalapeños and habanero. Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde packs a smoky blend of serrano and habanero chilies, sweet fruit and tart tomatillo.

“Hot Ones,” which debuted in 2012, stars host Sean Evans, who challenges celebrities to taste increasingly spicy sauces while answering pressing questions. The show has amassed 2 billion views, said First We Feast general manager Chris Schonberger, and has inspired the creation of hot sauces, a board game and a footwear and apparel collection.

“Our partnership with Hot Ones is a match made in spicy heaven, so we’re thrilled to collaborate with the show known to test your limits with hot questions and even hotter wing sauce,” said Mauricio Jenkins, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “We challenged ourselves to perfectly match the fiery burn of Hot Ones wing sauce to create our spiciest flavors yet. The debut of the Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones lineup will have fans sweating just like their favorite celeb guests on the show.”

Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones products will be available at Walmart and Circle K stores nationwide this summer.