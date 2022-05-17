ST. LOUIS — Post Consumer Brands (PCB) has committed to designing 100% recyclable packaging for cereal products by 2025. Approximately 90% of PCB’s current packaging materials by weight are made from recycled or renewable resources and are recyclable by consumers.

“In 2019 and 2020, we focused on reducing the amount of packaging we need for our products,” said Shelby Grayes, packaging engineer for the PCB research and development team. “Packaging R&D successfully reduced plastic film usage in our cereal bags by more than one million pounds.”

Many Post brands have undergone packaging updates since their debuts, adapting to consumer needs through sustainable innovation. Weetabix has announced that it will achieve 99% recyclability by summer 2022 and Malt-O-Meal continues to add box-less cereals to its product line. Recently, Fruity Pebbles debuted pouches of crisps that target on-the-go snackers without using the traditional cereal bag and box combination.

“Some of the trends we are seeing in packaging right now are new product innovations, convenience or on-the-go formats and sustainable plastics,” Ms. Grayes said.

Reducing materials used in product packaging not only increases sustainability, but also keeps costs low for consumers, according to the company.