THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. has introduced two new bread products under the Nature’s Own brand.

Nature’s Own Hawaiian bread is described by the company as a “soft-baked, sweet fruit-forward loaf.” The bread contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives and no high-fructose corn syrup.

Each slice of bread contains 2 grams of protein, 3 grams of sugar, 14 grams of carbohydrate and 85 mg of sodium.

In addition, Flowers has extended the Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted line with the debut of a sourdough variety. The company describes the product as “the perfect balance of softness and a true sourdough flavor.” The bread contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives and no high-fructose corn syrup. It also is non-GMO Project verified.

Each slice of bread contains 4 grams of protein, 19 grams of carbohydrates and 200 mg of sodium.