AUSTIN, TEXAS — Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation that offers eggs, butter and ghee, has expanded its egg washing and packing facility in Springfield, Mo. At 150,000 square feet, the facility now is nearly double its original size, Vital Farms said, creating additional capacity that will enable the company to continue growing its pasture-raised egg business.

Vital Farms said the expanded facility is expected to generate more than $300 million in additional revenue.

The expansion will be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver Certified and utilize solar panels, which significantly reduces electricity use and greenhouse gas emissions, according to Vital Farms. The company said it plans to add LED lights that improve energy efficiency by 50%, bioretention tools that conserve more than 700,000 gallons of water per year, a water filtration system that allows water reuse for up to four hours, and a design that captures natural light and manages washroom humidity.

The Springfield plant was opened in 2017.

Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms has become a national consumer brand that works with nearly 300 family farms. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs, are sold in more than 21,000 stores nationwide.