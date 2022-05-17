PARK CITY, UTAH — Kodiak Cakes, a subsidiary of private equity firm L Catterton, continues to branch out with the debut of a new portfolio of products geared toward children: Kodiak Cubs.

The first two products in the Kodiak Cubs line are oatmeal and waffles.

Kodiak Cubs oatmeal is available in three varieties: s’mores, birthday cake and maple brown sugar. Each variety is made with 100% whole grains and contains 8 grams of protein. The oatmeal features non-GMO ingredients and no artificial flavors or additives, according to Kodiak.

The new oatmeal is available at Walmart and Acme stores at a suggested retail price of $5.76.

Kodiak Cubs Adventure Waffles is available in two varieties: original and cinnamon. Each variety is made with 100% whole grains and contains 8 grams of protein. The oatmeal features non-GMO ingredients and no artificial flavors or additives, according to Kodiak.

The new waffles are available at Target, Publix and Wegmans stores at a suggested retail price of $5.76.