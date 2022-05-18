MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill will build a new soybean processing facility in Pemiscot County, Mo., with an annual production capacity of 62 million bus of soybeans to support growth in domestic and global oilseeds demand driven by the food, feed and fuel markets, the company announced May 17.

Cargill anticipates breaking ground on the project early next year with plans to be operational in 2026. The new facility in southeast Missouri, south of St. Louis near Hayti and Caruthersville, will add approximately 45 full-time positions to the region when complete. Cargill did not disclose the cost of the project.

“Cargill’s new facility, with its location on the Mississippi River, will operate year-round and provide farmers opportunity to take advantage of increased domestic demand versus relying solely on seasonal exports,” said Tim Coppage, regional commercial lead for Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain North America. “Access to both river and rail will provide more flexibility and market access for farmers.”

The new location expands Cargill’s efforts to modernize and increase capacity across its North American oilseeds network. In 2021, Cargill announced a series of projects across North America, including significant improvements to its soybean crush facility in Sidney, Ohio, and construction of a new $350 million canola processing facility in Regina, Sask.

Missouri Soybeans said it has been working collaboratively with several partners for more than two years to realize the goal of a new soybean processing facility and create a needed market for soybeans.

“Missouri Soybeans is very pleased with the new build of a soybean crush facility in Pemiscot County and the direct impact it will bring to our farmers in Southeast Missouri,” said Gary Wheeler, chief executive officer and executive director of Missouri Soybeans. “Born and raised in the Bootheel (region of Missouri), I know first-hand this is a great opportunity for our soybean farmers and local community.”

Cargill has had a presence in Missouri since 1936 and currently operates across 11 locations in the state and employs nearly 1,200 people.