BOSTON — Guud is adding flavors of muesli cereal to its new “Fuel” line of products, which are designed to support an active lifestyle, gut health and brain health, according to the company.

The company’s Fuel muesli cereal line is made with whole grains, nuts, fruits and seeds.

The varieties available in the Fuel line are athlete, brain and gut, and all three are vegan, plant-based and kosher.

Athlete fuel is made from a blend of organic oats, raisins, almonds, flax seed, cashews and pumpkin seeds. The brain variety contains oats, walnuts, cranberries, goji berries, blueberries and cacao nibs. Lastly, the gut variety is a blend of oats, dates, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, banana, apples, chia seeds and almonds.

The functional muesli can be eaten with milk like a traditional cereal, or it can be heated like an oatmeal or soaked overnight. Guud’s products are available at traditional and natural grocery stores, as well as direct-to-consumer at online retailers and eatguud.com. The products carry a suggested retail price of $6.99 per bag.

“At Guud, it’s our mission to bring more flavor and more function to the cereal aisle,” said Jean Lizotte, chief executive officer of Guud. “We are changing cereal for the Guud. Our functional line of cereal delivers great tasting, whole food nutrition without the sugar. Whether it’s to power a workout, support gut health or level up brain health, our functional food Fuel line has something for everyone looking to up their game with every meal.”