CHICAGO — The Quaker Oats Co., a division of PepsiCo, Inc., is introducing Quaker Oat Flour, a new oat flour made from 100% whole grain oats.

Available in 20-oz bags, the new oat flour contains 3 grams of dietary fiber, 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of fat per serving. The flour contains no artificial preservatives or flavors and is non-GMO Project verified.

The new oat flour will be available at Walmart and Kroger stores in June at a suggested retail price of $4.49 per 20-oz bag.