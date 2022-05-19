REGINA, SASK. — Above Food Corp. is acquiring Northern Quinoa Production Corp. (NorQuin), a vertically integrated producer of quinoa. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

NorQuin is North America’s largest supplier of the protein- and fiber-rich crop, according to Above Food. The acquisition will add a scaled portfolio of specialty ingredients capabilities and customers while bolstering the company’s growing agriculture and CPG businesses.

Founded in Canada by food production veterans Lionel Kambeitz, Donato Sferra, Tyler West and Martin Williams, Above Food has a complete chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing. It offers a range of plant-based meat, seafood and dairy alternatives under the consumer-facing Eat Up!, New Ocean and Culcherd brands. It also sells grains, seeds and legumes under the Farmer Direct Organic brand.

NorQuin supplies specialty ingredients and finished products to some of the world’s largest food companies. It has invested more than two decades of research to develop proprietary, higher yield, higher protein and non-GMO varietals of quinoa and works with growers to enhance traceability.

Above Food plans to integrate NorQuin’s genetic capabilities and grower programs into its disruptive agriculture business. It will provide scale to NorQuin’s existing grower infrastructure while applying the company’s expertise in genetics and plant-breeding to a broader range of proteins. The acquisition also will bring an assortment of value-added quinoa products to Above Food’s CPG division.

“The team at NorQuin has built a truly remarkable platform,” Mr. Kambeitz said. “Adding them to our scaled, vertically integrated platform will enable significant opportunities for growth and margin expansion across each of our core competencies.”