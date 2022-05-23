MINNEAPOLIS

— General Mills, Inc. has expanded its Betty Crocker product line substantially this year and has debuted a range of new products within other brands. Targeting new snacking opportunities dominated the focus of many Betty Crocker baking mix launches, such as the debut of muffin tops, Kid Fun Kits, brownie cups and gluten-free muffins. Another focus was collaboration, highlighted with the launch of the Betty Crocker/Cinnamon Toast Crunch product line.

Elsewhere, General Mills expanded already popular lines, adding a new honey vanilla flavor to the Cheerios portfolio, a Cookie Crisp cereal flavor to the Big G Instant Oatmeal line and reduced sugar granola to the Nature Valley brand.

Two cereal collaborations with LOL Surprise dolls and Jurassic World Dominion target younger audiences’ breakfast snacking.

On the innovation front, General Mills launched a new keto-friendly granola brand, :ratio, in two flagship flavors: cinnamon cranberry and maple almond.