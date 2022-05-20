PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — J&J Snack Foods Corp. has named two individuals to its board of directors, including its president and chief executive officer.

Dan Fachner joins the company’s board after serving the past 12 months as president and CEO of J&J Snack. Previously, he led its subsidiary The Icee Co., a position he held since 1997. Earlier he was a senior vice president of Icee. He has worked at the company since 1979.

J&J Snack Foods also has named Roy Jackson to the board. Mr. Jackson has nearly 25 years of experience in the foodservice industry and has held senior level positions at PepsiCo, Inc., Yum! Brands and the Coca-Cola Co. He retired from Coca-Cola in 2018 as senior vice president of business development and industry affairs. He most recently was executive vice president of development and industry relations at the National Restaurant Association, of which J&J Snack Foods is an active member.

“We are pleased to welcome Dan Fachner and Roy Jackson to the J&J Snack Foods board of directors,” said Vince Melchiorre, chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee at J&J Snack Foods. “Dan’s proven vision and leadership will be critical to the continued growth and success of the company. Roy’s unmatched foodservice and operational experience, coupled with his extensive industry relationships, will further bolster the company’s already strong customer relationships across the industry. I’m thrilled to have these experienced executives join the board.”

The appointments of Mr. Fachner and Mr. Jackson brings the total number of members on the company’s board to seven.