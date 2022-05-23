AIRDRIE, ALTA. — North American chips and snacks producer Super Pufft Snacks Corp. has opened a $50 million, 140,000-square-foot plant in Airdrie, Alta. The potato chip processing facility will be the company’s second plant, joining a 172,000-square-foot production plant in Mississauga, Ont. The new Airdrie facility will process approximately 78,000 tonnes of Alberta potatoes each year, according to the company.

Super Pufft is a Canadian, family-owned business that has been operating for over 60 years. Initially a popcorn company, Super Pufft began a broad expansion of its product lines 20 years ago under new ownership to include potato chips, canister crisps, pop chips, extrusions and fried pellet snacks. Alongside its value-branded chip and extrusion line Go 2 Snax, the company largely produces private label brands and distributes its products at restaurants and chain retailers across North America.

The new facility holds the same gluten-free, kosher, halal and Non-GMO Project verified certifications as the Mississauga plant.