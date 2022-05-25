Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer of Unique Snacks, Reading, Pa., has seen how important culture is to recruiting and retaining talent. Work is after all where most people spend their time, and if it’s not a place people want to be, in today’s labor market, they just won’t stick around.

“Starting to improve your culture at the beginning of the pandemic is way too late,” he said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “You can’t say, ‘your job was terrible, but now we care about you, so it won’t be terrible anymore,’ overnight.”

Unique Snacks prioritized workplace culture before the pandemic and has programs in place that aim to communicate to employees that the company cares about them in very tangible ways.

Learn more about how Unique Snacks is investing in its culture and employees in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

