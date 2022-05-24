MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill has added two new vice presidents to its executive team, hires the company said will help it navigate the brand’s continued growth and nurture its employee ownership culture.

Meghan Keeley has been promoted to vice president of supply chain. In her new role she will oversee supply chain, quality assurance and sustainability. Ms. Keeley most recently was director of quality assurance for the past seven years, during which time Bob’s Red Mill said she elevated production and manufacturing processes, including advancing the existing food safety program to the next level by obtaining ongoing certification under Global Food Safety Initiative standards. Prior to Bob’s Red Mill, she was quality assurance manager at RainSweet, Inc. Earlier, she was quality assurance manager and microbiologist at Amy’s Kitchen.

Cheryl Collins has been named vice president of people. In her new role, Ms. Collins will lead the human resources department as part of an overarching focus on employee experience. Ms. Collins has more than 15 years’ experience building and nurturing organizational cultures, including more than six years with Ninkasi Brewing Co., where she held the roles of chief people officer and eventually chief executive officer. She most recently was a principal consultant at Knowledge Waits Consulting.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Meghan and Cheryl joining the leadership team to help drive the company forward,” said Trey Winthrop, CEO of Bob’s Red Mill. “I have had the opportunity to work with both of them in different capacities over the past several years and have been so impressed with their professional and thoughtful approach to maintaining a collaborate, positive work environment while pursuing our mission of providing high quality products to our customers.”