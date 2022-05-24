CHICAGO — Barry Callebaut announced it is expanding its plant-based portfolio with the introduction of dairy-free organic chocolate to its North American portfolio.

The new chocolate is part of the company’s Plant Craft plant-based product range and caters to what Barry Callebaut described as “growing demand for vegan and dairy-free solutions within the sweets and snacks industries.”

Other products in the Plant Craft portfolio include dairy-free compound, classic dairy-free chocolates, and cocoa powders. It includes solutions for confectionery, bakery, ice cream applications and more, Barry Callebaut said.

“We have seen an increased demand for plant-based indulgence over the years,” said Steve Woolley, president and chief executive officer of Barry Callebaut. “The continuous expansion and innovation in our Plant Craft line, bolstered by our best-in-class manufacturing capabilities, explains why Barry Callebaut is a pioneer in the chocolate industry.”

Laura Bergan, director of brand marketing at Barry Callebaut, added, “There is a lot of excitement around our industry-leading Plant Craft portfolio as we offer exciting solutions to the consumer demands of the plant-based market. Along with expanding our plant-based solutions, we will also reveal our Future of Indulgence report that introduces a new type of indulgence that we have seen emerging in the past few years. Sweets & Snacks Expo is the perfect moment to debut the comprehensiveness of our Plant Craft portfolio and to communicate how the exciting dairy-free organic addition optimizes the new opportunity in the world of indulgence.”