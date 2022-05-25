WASHINGTON — The Tiptree World Bread Awards will return at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) this year, marking its debut at the show and the first in-person Awards in three years. The Awards recognized US bread heroes virtually in 2020 and 2021 but will now return to judging loaves from the nation’s best bakers.

“It’s such a joy to be holding the Awards in the real world,” said Caroline Kenyon, founder and director of the Awards. “We are so looking forward to that wonderful sight (and perfume) of hundreds of freshly baked loaves spread across the judging tables. While it has been a privilege to celebrate our Bread Heroes, it will be wonderful to celebrate the loaf itself again.”

Held Sept. 17-19, 2022, in Las Vegas, IBIE is the most significant trade event for grain-based foods in the US.

"IBIE in Las Vegas, the USA's biggest baking conference, is the perfect location for the awards. It will be exciting to celebrate the bakers' skills at such a prestigious event," said Scott Goodfellow, joint managing director, Wilkin & Sons Ltd.

David W. Watson, IBIE 2022 organizing committee member and baking and snack engineering subject matter expert, The Austin Company, said he was impressed with the array of breads displayed and the creativity demonstrated by bakers when he judged the 2019 World Bread Awards (USA).

“My first thought was how IBIE would be the perfect platform for these awards to expand,” he said. “The Baking Expo is a great avenue to reach a wide variety of bakers from around the country. It’s the ideal environment and offers a wonderful opportunity to showcase the bakers’ achievements. I am excited to welcome the Tiptree World Bread Awards (USA) as a new show feature for 2022.”

The Awards consist of 15 categories, including sourdough, baguette, challah and pretzel. Entries may be submitted on the World Bread Awards website now through Sept. 4, 2022. Winners will be announced during the Awards Reception Sept. 20 at IBIE.

Applicants for the awards will receive a discounted registration rate for the Baking Expo passes and a complimentary ticket to the Awards reception.