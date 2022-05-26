THOMASVILLE, GA. —Flowers Foods, Inc. on May 26 announced it is declaring a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share on the common stock, up 1¢, or 4.8%, from its most recent payout rate of 21¢. The dividend is the 79th quarterly payout approved by the company’s board. It is payable June 23 to shareholders of record as of June 9. At 22¢, the Flowers annual dividend rate is 88¢, up from 84¢. The company also announced the Flowers’ board has authorized an additional 20 million share repurchase. Flowers had 5.4 million shares remaining under its existing repurchase authorization as of April 23. The company said the expanded authorization gives Flowers “ample repurchase capacity as the company continues to execute its growth plan and maintain balance sheet discipline.”