SANTIAGO, CHILE — Tate & Lyle on May 26 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new Customer Innovation and Collaboration Centre in Santiago.

The new center includes a kitchen, application laboratory and rapid prototyping capabilities and will allow the company’s food scientists to work with customers in the Latin America region to address growing demands for solutions that help reduce sugar, fat and calories, and add fiber, in consumer products, Tate & Lyle said.

“We are excited to open a new Customer Innovation and Collaboration Centre in Chile as part of our growth strategy in Latin America,” said Oswaldo Nardinelli, senior vice president and general manager for Latin America at Tate & Lyle. “Manufacturers are increasingly looking to agile and expert partners like Tate & Lyle to help them meet growing consumer demand for great tasting food and beverages that support balanced diets and lifestyles. Tate & Lyle has been in Chile for over 15 years, and it’s a very important market for us. The new center in Santiago will be part of our integrated network of centers across Latin America, including in Brazil and Mexico.”