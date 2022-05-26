CHICAGO — ADM has named Maria Pica Karp as its new vice president of global government relations.

Ms. Pica Karp joins ADM from Chevron, where she spent 17 years, including seven as the leader of Chevron’s global affairs function. She was also a member of Chevron’s Global Leadership Forum. Prior to joining Chevron, Ms. Pica Karp held senior positions in the executive branch and both legislative branches of the US government relating to foreign policy and international relations.

Ms. Pica Karp is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She holds both a law degree and a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Catholic University of America in Washington.