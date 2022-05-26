EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc. is debuting a collaboration of its Ritz cracker and Oreo cookie brands for a limited time. The new sandwich cookie product features a Ritz cracker and peanut butter flavored crème joined to a layer of original Oreo vanilla crème and an Oreo cookie.

“Over the past few years, Ritz has been exploring innovative partnerships and experiences to spark excitement around our iconic, buttery cracker,” said Alexis Yap, senior brand manager at Ritz. “We couldn’t resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at Oreo on a snack that’s part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie and entirely delicious.”

The brands are releasing a collaborative Instagram filter when the snack is launched on May 26 for fans to access via QR code hidden on the package.

“At Oreo, we are constantly exploring playful ways to excite our fans, from innovative limited-edition flavors to unexpected collaborations,” said Sydney Kranzmann, senior brand manager at Oreo. “This Ritz x Oreo product marks our first product collaboration with our friends at Ritz and we can’t wait to hear what Oreo superfans think about this new take on the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter.”

To order one free pack of the limited-edition snack, consumers must visit Oreo.com/ritz and pay $3.95 for shipping fees.