ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — The Barry Callebaut Group has officially inaugurated its Chocolate Academy Center in Casablanca, Morocco. The center is the company’s 26th globally and 2nd in the African continent. At the new facilities, professionals can work with peers to showcase and develop talent, skills and recipes while learning about new industry trends and techniques, according to the company.

“This is an important moment for our presence in the North African region,” said Rogier van Sligter, president EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) of Barry Callebaut. “The Chocolate Academy Center Casablanca will strengthen the collaboration with our customers in the North African market and help us to further expand our position in Gourmet & Specialties in the region.”

Premiumization and innovation were major drivers for the construction of the new center, which aims to engage North African pastry chefs, artisans, confectioners, bakers and caterers in a global exchange of ideas and trends surrounding chocolate.

“The gourmet chocolate market is growing fast in the North African region,” said Amine Mebrouki, general manager, Middle East & North Africa. “With the Chocolate Academy Center Casablanca, we support local businesses in finding the right chocolate solutions to help them win in the market. In Morocco and beyond, this will be the place to be for artisans and professionals in chocolate.”