WESTPORT, CONN. — Newman’s Own Inc. has introduced a new vinaigrette and marinade dressing and three new stone-fired crust pizzas.

The new pizzas are imported from Italy and stone-fired at 900°F for 60 seconds to lock in the flavors of the toppings and maintain a light, airy and slightly crispy texture until they’re ready to be baked, Newman’s Own said. The pizzas are available in three varieties: margherita, quattro formaggi (four cheese) and spinaci and formaggi (spinach and cheese).

The margherita pizza is topped with a traditional tomato sauce, Buffalo mozzarella cheese and basil leaves. It has no preservatives or artificial ingredients.

The four cheese pizza features fior di latte mozzarella, Buffalo ricotta, Buffalo mozzarella, Pecorino Romano cheese and basil leaves. It has no preservatives or artificial ingredients.

The spinach and cheese pizza is made with caciocavallo cheese, fior di mozzarella, Grana Padano, spinach, garlic and lemon. It has no artificial colors or flavors.

Meanwhile, the garlic vinaigrette and marinade is gluten-free and has no artificial flavors, preservatives, colors or high-fructose corn syrup. According to Newman’s Own, the new vinaigrette and marinade is made with a special blend of herbs and spices, including four different forms of garlic: minced, powdered, granulated and chopped.

The garlic vinaigrette and marinade has a suggested retail price of $3.99, while the stone-fired pizzas have a SRP of $7.29. All proceeds from the sale of the products go to organizations that help children.