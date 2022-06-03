CHICAGO — Carey Bartell has been promoted to executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Conagra Brands, Inc., effective June 6.

Ms. Bartell most recently was vice president and chief counsel ‒ litigation and compliance at Conagra for the past six years. Prior to Conagra she spent nearly eight years at Hospira, including time as vice president of legal and senior counsel. Earlier, she was a partner at Reed Smith LLP and partner at Sachnoff & Weaver, Ltd.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Wesleyan University and a doctorate at the University of Chicago Law School.

“For more than six years, Carey has been a valuable Conagra leader who has served as vice president and chief counsel leading the company’s litigation efforts and compliance programs,” said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. “Her more than 20 years of experience combined with her passion and business expertise make her the right leader for this critical role.”