MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill announced it has invested $2.4 million to upgrade its sweetener plant in Cikande, Indonesia.

Cargill said the upgrades include additional filling stations, blending and storage tanks, and warehouse improvements, which will allow the company to more than double its annual production capacity for organic, non-GMO tapioca syrup to 12,000 tonnes by 2024. Tapioca syrup is used in food products such as ice cream, snack bars and confectionery products, including hard candies, caramels, marshmallows and gummies.

“American consumers’ appetites for products made with ingredients perceived as simple, familiar and responsibly sourced continues to grow and evolve,” said Dana Johnson, vice president of sweetness segment, Cargill Starches, Sweeteners & Texturizers North America. “As our customers look to satiate that demand, our tapioca syrup is increasingly in the sweet spot — offering transparent sourcing, organic and non-GMO certifications, and positive consumer perceptions.”

The investment in the Cikande sweetener facility is Cargill’s latest designed to enhance its ingredient and production capabilities. The company also recently formed a joint venture with Thai modified starch producer Starpo and invested $100 million to build a new corn wet mill at its Pandaan, Indonesia, sweetener plant to produce more corn-based starches, sweeteners and animal feed ingredients.