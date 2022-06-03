LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH — PepsiCo India has unveiled plans to invest nearly $24 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh.

The facility — PepsiCo India’s largest greenfield foods manufacturing plant — was commissioned in September 2021 and primarily makes Lay’s potato chips. With the expansion the company will add a new manufacturing line to accommodate production of Doritos, PepsiCo India said.

“The progressive ecosystem and industrial climate in Uttar Pradesh has yielded some fantastic opportunities for PepsiCo India,” said Ahmed ElSheikh, president of PepsiCo India. “Thanks to the industry friendly policies and ease of doing business in the state, we achieved a major milestone of setting up our greenfield foods plant in Kosi in less than two years. The state-of-the-art facility is fueling the economic ecosystem and creating job opportunities in UP. Given the tremendous response, we are happy to further raise our investment by INR 186 crore in the state. This latest investment is yet another testament of our ‘Unnati Ki Sajhedhari’ with the state of Uttar Pradesh and is also in line with the Indian Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharath.”

PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and has grown to become of the of the largest food and beverage companies in the country.