ATLANTA — Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, Kansas City, Kan., launched a refresh of its Tippin’s Pies brand as well as its new private label brand Heartland Pies at the International Deli Dairy Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show, held June 5-7 in Atlanta. With the new branding and the private label line, Tippin’s aims to position itself as a full-service provider of quality pies.

“We want our customers to know that we are a pie company based in the heartland, ready to supply all of their needs,” said Michele Mauden, vice president of sales and marketing.

Previously, Tippin’s only produced its own brand of pies, but the expansion into private label was enabled by the company’s move into a new facility in March 2020. The new bakery’s technology provided the capacity for Tippin’s to be able to be that full-service provider.

“With the private label store brand, we want to give our customers options,” said Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s. “In this current economic situation as consumers may be looking to spend less, we want our customers to be able to have it all: private label, premium and then we also have the 6-inch pie that’s a versatile option in both portion size for smaller households and price point.”