KANSAS CITY — Chickpea ingredient company InnovoPro has named Michael Kreutzer as chief commercial officer of North America. In his new role, Mr. Kreutzer will be responsible for the oversight of strategic commercial and marketing activities in both the United States and Canada.

“I’m excited to start my next challenge with such an innovative company,” Mr. Kreutzer said. “InnovoPro has already established itself as a leader of the new emerging chickpea protein category, and I’m incredibly humbled to join the team. I look forward to implementing InnovoPro’s extensive strategic plan to expand their chickpea protein offerings here in the United States and Canada.”

Mr. Kreutzer has more than 18 years of commercial experience and is joining InnovoPro from global biotechnology company Novozymes, where he worked for the past eight years. Most recently, he was sales and marketing director. Earlier, he worked with the company as an industry sales manager and account manager. Before Novozymes, Mr. Kreutzer was an account manager in the GE Energy power and water division for over four years.

“North America is one of our main target markets and represents significant growth potential for InnovoPro,” said Taly Nechushtan, chief executive officer of InnovoPro. “Michael brings incredible experience to his role as CCO, and we are thrilled to have him leading the North American team on this growth journey. We are confident he will bring great value to the company and its stakeholders.”