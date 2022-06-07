MEBANE, NC. — Lotus Bakeries has announced plans to invest $84 million to expand its production facility in Mebane by adding 171,000 square feet to the 237,000-square-foot facility. As part of the expansion, Lotus will add two more production lines and warehouse operations and create up to 62 new jobs, the company said.

The expansion marks Lotus’ second in Mebane in less than a year. Last July, the company announced plans to invest approximately $62 million to add 111,000 square feet and three production lines at the plant.

“We are thrilled to further expand our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina,” said Margo Joris, general manager of Lotus Bakeries US. “This expansion project will substantially increase our capacity in our plant in Mebane, and we look forward to attract skilled employees to join our exciting journey.”

Lotus established the Mebane facility — its first in the United States — in 2017.

Founded in Lembeke, Belgium in 1932, Lotus Bakeries has expanded its operations worldwide and now has production facilities in Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Sweden and the United States, and 21 sales organizations in Europe, America and Asia. The company’s products include cookies, cookie butter, ice cream and other snacks sold under the Lotus, Lotus Biscoff, Annas, Nākd and BEAR brands.