While many baking companies develop and provide their own training programs to employees, Emily Bowers, vice president of education and operations for BEMA, has found that much of that training is focused on the employees’ daily tasks and workplace culture. BEMA hopes to fill any gaps with its educational opportunities.

“What I find is bakers focus on how to do the job, the technical skills, the safety skills, the operator skills to do the job, but they don’t have the people component, and that’s where BEMA has come in and provided a useful resource for that segment,” Ms. Bowers said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Through BEMA-U, the association offers baking companies leadership training for their employees that can be tailored to their specific organization’s needs. As a bonus, Ms. Bowers travels to the baking companies rather than expecting the bakeries to send their employees away from their facilities.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about BEMA-U as well as how BEMA pivoted to offer a virtual Workforce Edition of its annual convention, held June 22-26, in San Diego, Calif.

